OMAHA, Neb. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, are seeking public comment on a draft environmental assessment (EA) to evaluate the impacts of the proposed Platte-Winner Bridge replacement project located in Gregory and Charles Mix Counties on South Dakota Highway 44.
The study is being held to address the deteriorating conditions of the Platte-Winner Bridge and review the SD44 corridor and identify any safety issues. The purpose of the proposed project is to construct a new two-lane bridge carrying Highway 44 over Lake Francis Case on the Missouri River to replace the aging existing Platte-Winner Bridge.
