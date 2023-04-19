SD Open Primary Push To See Opposition From State GOP

Joe Kirby, head of South Dakota Open Primaries, signs a petition that aims to allow all voters to cast a vote in the state’s primary elections. Kirby is seated next to De Knudson of Sioux Falls, with Tom Dempster of Sioux Falls standing to her left.  

 John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight

SIOUX FALLS — A bipartisan group of activists kicked off a petition drive Wednesday that aims to put open primaries on the South Dakota general election ballot in 2024.

The proposal would enshrine the right to vote for every primary candidate of every political persuasion for all voters in the South Dakota Constitution, regardless of a voter’s party affiliation — or lack thereof. In other words, all the candidates for an office would run in one primary open to all voters, and the top two vote-getters would advance to the general election. In races for two offices, such as those for state representatives, the top four candidates would advance to the general election.

