Area residents are invited to the second annual Feria Multicultural (multicultural fair) Saturday, in recognition of Welcoming Week in America.
The fair, a collaborative effort between the Market at the Meridian and Connecting Cultures, is set for 9 a.m.-noon at Second Street and Douglas Ave in Yankton’s Meridian District.
The theme for this year’s event is “Creating Home Together,” and organizers have arranged for a variety of vendors to sell their homemade wares.
The fair will also feature a booth with costumes from different cultures, food including tamales and a salsa made in the Guatemalan tradition, and music provided by YoYa Mix, according to Veronica Trezona of Market at the Meridian.
Members of Families for Change will perform a Native American dance.
There will also be a booth with information on registering to vote, Ashley Dimmer, a member of Connecting Cultures, told the Press & Dakotan.
“We’re not a politically affiliated group,” Dimmer said. “We are providing information on how it works, so regardless of the language you speak or your political views, you can still use your voice.”
Connecting Cultures is rooted in three core values: advocacy, education and celebration, and this event includes all three, Dimmer said.
The association of Feria Multicultural and Welcoming Week stems from a partnership between Connecting Cultures and a larger group called Welcoming America, which started Welcoming Week to help communities foster prosperity by building connections between newly arrived residents and existing residents.
“They provide support to communities on initiatives to become more inclusive,” said Rita Nelson, Workforce Development Coordinator for Yankton Area Progressive Growth. “They look at the economic impact that can be made in communities that work together. So, if everyone can feel respected and feel at home in a community, the community becomes stronger and can thrive.”
The public is invited to attend. The event will also be livestreamed from the “Connecting Cultures Yankton” Facebook page.
