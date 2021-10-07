The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during September 2021:
Nathan Eastman, 41, and Heather Janis, 47, both of Yankton, married September 4, 2021.
Logan Leigh, 25, and Lindsay Larson, 24, both of Yankton, married September 4, 2021.
Corey Minarik, 29, and Taylor Lee, 24, both of Irene, married September 4, 2021.
Zachary Brown, 27, and Kimberly Hassler, 35, both of Sioux City, Iowa, married September 5, 2021.
Alfonso Contreras, 50, and Carrie Rouillard, 50, both of Niobrara, Neb., married September 5, 2021.
Gerald Greger, 46, and Sara Hawk, 40, both of Vermillion, married September 9, 2021.
Kyle Matthews, 38, and Maile Geolina, 33, both of Volin, married September 10, 2021.
Brent Schrempp, 47, and Hilary Bergendahl, 44, both of Yankton, married September 10, 2021.
Donald Beckman, 27, and Morgan Behrends, 24, both of Yankton, married September 11, 2021.
Landon Larsen, 24, and Alexia Jensen, 22, both of Viborg, married September 11, 2021.
Zachary Boyd, 32, and Amanda Jung, 32, both of Yankton, married September 18, 2021.
Michael Keen, 27, and Laurell Adams, 25, both of Omaha, Neb., married September 18, 2021.
Ryan Heenan, 36, and Brandy Ishmael, 25, both of Yankton, married September 24, 2021.
Stephen Schager, 29, and Hannah Lambertz, 28, both of Yankton, married September 24, 2021.
Brian Gaulke, 37, and Stephanie Olson, 46, both of Yankton, married September 25, 2021.
Matthew Robinson, 37, and Ashley Lambertz, 31, both of Yankton, married September 25, 2021.
Dustin Springer, 24, and Keely Vincent, 23, both of Foster, Neb., married September 25, 2021.
David Viggiano, 37, and Kelsey Stengle, 39, both of Elk River, Minn., married September 25, 2021.
