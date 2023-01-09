PIERRE — In January, the South Dakota State Historical Society’s virtual “History Talks” author speaker series features professor emeritus of Native American Studies at the University of Montana Richmond Clow, speaking about his book, “Spotted Tail: Warrior and Statesman.”
This free virtual event will be held Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. CST on Zoom. To register, go to sdhsf.org/events. “History Talks” is a monthly program of the South Dakota Historical Society Press and the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation.
Clow’s work on Spotted Tail is the first full length biography of the Sicangu Lakota leader written since the 1960s. In it, the author uses firsthand accounts from tribal and nontribal sources, government records, and published works to establish Spotted Tail as both a warrior and a statesman. Clow’s voluminous research into contemporary news accounts, including interviews with Spotted Tail, provides a wealth of information about his views and actions.
Spotted Tail (1823-1881) left his mark on the Northern Great Plains. He was not a hereditary chief but developed his standing over time, first proving himself a capable warrior and later a persuasive negotiator. As white settlers encroached on Indian lands in ever greater numbers, Spotted Tail decided to forego engaging in prolonged conflicts, including those led by Red Cloud and Crazy Horse. Instead, he determined to negotiate with the United States to secure a homeland, education, employment, and other necessities essential to the future of his people. Had Spotted Tail chosen to fight, Captain John G. Bourke wrote in 1891, “neither North nor South Dakota, Wyoming, nor Montana might now be on the map.”
Not all Lakota people agreed with Spotted Tail’s philosophy, and his heavy-handed tactics earned him enemies. On Aug. 5 1881, Crow Dog, a fellow Sicangu leader at Rosebud Indian Agency, shot and killed Spotted Tail, ending years of rivalry. Even in death, Spotted Tail continued to have an impact as Crow Dog’s conviction for his murder made its way to the United States Supreme Court, ultimately impacting tribal sovereignty.
Published by the South Dakota Historical Society Press in 2019, “Spotted Tail: Warrior and Statesman” may be ordered from the SDHS Press at sdhspress.com and from the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation at sdhsf.org or at the Heritage Stores in the Cultural Heritage Center or the State Capitol in Pierre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.