Yankton High School will host the annual YHS Prom on Saturday April 23.
The Grand March will start at 7:30 p.m. in the YHS main gym. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for guests. All YHS students that are going through the Grand March are asked to be in the auxiliary gym to line up by 7 p.m. The Parents for A Safe Prom committee will be asking for a minimum of a $1 donation as you enter the Grand March to go towards the after-prom party.
The YHS Prom Dance will start immediately after Grand March in the YHS Commons from 8:30-11 p.m. At the end of Grand March, guests are asked to leave the gym so students can get started with the dance. School officials ask parents and guests to have photos taken before Grand March as prom attendees will go right into the dance following Grand March.
The YHS Parents For A Safe Prom have organized the after-prom party. This will be held at Yankton Middle School, with doors opening at 11:30 p.m.
