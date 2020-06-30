EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is the finale of a series of stories on the July 1 change to the new name Mount Marty University and what it means for the four-year Catholic school in Yankton.
———
The “momentum” at Mount Marty is real, and it extends far beyond the name change today (Wednesday) to Mount Marty University, according to local leaders in Yankton.
There is, said Nancy Wenande, a growing connection between the school and its students, and the community of Yankton.
“Mount Marty is a part of Yankton, and Yankton is a part of Mount Marty,” said Wenande, the CEO of Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG).
The name change continues what has been a series of notable accomplishments and announcements by the Catholic school in recent years, including what Mount Marty officials see as a record-breaking fall semester.
Katie Harrell, Mount Marty’s vice president for student success, told the Press & Dakotan in April that freshman applications are up 50% from last year and that transfer applications were 27% ahead of last year’s pace.
In addition, school officials said this week that it anticipates an enrollment of 900 students for the coming school year — the Yankton campus includes approximately 600 students.
Among Mount Marty’s five core values is “Community,” and while that certainly pertains to the university and its students, it also includes its outreach within Yankton, according to Wenande.
“When students are graduating from Mount Marty, with the strong Benedictine foundation, they’re great assets to take out to the business community because they have a different way of leading and connecting with the world,” she said.
Those students — who hail from the surrounding region, from across the country or even from foreign countries — all bring to Yankton a unique perspective, according to Carmen Schramm, the Executive Director of Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Mount Marty is a major player in our community, and their students bring a lot of different experiences to our community,” she said.
From volunteer work to part-time jobs or internships with local businesses, Mount Marty students have been active in the community, Schramm added. From an economic standpoint, Mount Marty estimates that its annual impact on Yankton economy is approximately $15 million.
Within the Yankton community, there is a “What will they do next?” perspective, according to Doug Ekeren, Avera Sacred Heart regional president and CEO.
“Growth and expansion at Mount Marty provides economic activity that helps our community in many ways, including the provision of a well-educated future workforce, students taking full or part-time work in the area, and utilizing our local businesses,” he said in a recent press release.
‘MOMENTUM’ AT THE MOUNT
Tony Maibaum, a former Yankton City Commissioner who was recently elected to return to that board, said Mount Marty has thrived under the five-year-leadership of president Marc Long.
“When folks hear that ‘momentum is here at Mount Marty,’ that momentum is fueled in such a big way by the confidence Dr. Long inspires,” Maibaum said.
Not only has Mount Marty added additional graduate programs in recent years, it has completed a new nursing and health sciences center.
The school also announced the addition of football (which will take the field in 2021), the construction of a new fieldhouse and residence hall (both of which will be completed in time for the fall semester) and begun renovations to Cimpl Arena.
The name change to Mount Marty University accurately defines the school’s offerings, according to Long.
“Because we have and are adding outstanding graduate programs, because we are planning our first research center, and because we are growing significantly in both undergraduate and graduate enrollment, it makes a lot of sense to change our name to better describe who we are,” he said in a recent release.
With a goal of 1,000 students across its three sites (Mount Marty also has course offerings in Sioux Falls and Watertown) by 2023, Mount Marty will increasingly feature a diverse student body, according to Maibaum.
“They have a diverse cross section of local students and students from across the globe who play an incredibly important role in our community,” he said.
The Yankton community hopes to retain those students and keep them in town when they finish their academic work, according to Schramm.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to keep some of them here; that they’ll enjoy Yankton so much that they’ll want to live and work here,” she said.
FIELDHOUSE IMPACT
As the father of four boys who play indoor soccer and flag football during the winter months, Maibaum frequently travels to area communities for day-long or two-day tournaments.
Through those trips, Maibaum said he has come to understand how important it could be for Yankton to provide similar options for events during non-traditional months — the “shoulder seasons.”
“From a father of little athletes, I know for sure that with this partnership that the city and community will have with Mount Marty, the fieldhouse will become a hub of activity,” he said.
Mount Marty is nearing completion of its 100,000-square-foot Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse that will include a 74,000-square-foot event space with a 200-meter track and a 7,500-square-foot training facility.
The fieldhouse, built at a cost of $15 million, could provide another $2 million per year in economic growth for the school, Mount Marty said during its fieldhouse announcement last year.
Any events that could be held in the fieldhouse could generate additional sales tax from visitors to Yankton, according to Maibaum.
Possible events could include far more than just athletic tournaments or youth camps, Schramm said.
“That, in my opinion, would bring more events during the non-traditional months of the school year,” she said. “There are still so many options for possible uses.”
Any kind of event at the fieldhouse would provide officials from both Mount Marty and community organizations an opportunity to promote the offerings in Yankton, according to Wenande.
“When people are coming to Yankton to visit, for a couple days or even one day, we need to expose them to opportunities we have if they were to choose to live here,” she said.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.