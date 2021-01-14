Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Windy conditions and snow showers. Low 26F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.