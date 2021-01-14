South Dakota recorded 319 new COVID-19 infections and 10 more deaths in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 1,614. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County reported six new infections, the fourth straight day the county has not seen double-digit increases in cases — the longest such stretch since Oct. 5-8. The county also recorded 11 new recoveries (2,478 total) and recorded 177 new people vaccinated (1,570). Active cases dropped to 102.
Also locally, Union County reported 24 new cases. The county has recorded 155 new cases this month.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) posted nine new cases in Knox County, while both Cedar and Dixon counties both reported eight new infections.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal on Thursday reported 22 active cases (17 students, 5 staff), down one from Wednesday. There were 35 people in isolation/quarantine (-1), including one on campus (-1).
Here are Thursday’s other statistics for South Dakota from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 104,512 (+319: 234 confirmed, 85 probable);
• Active Cases — 4,728 (-34);
• Recoveries — 98,170 (+341);
• Hospitalizations — 5,998 ever hospitalized (+20); 247 currently hospitalized (-6);
• Testing — 5,252 new tests processed; 873 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 51,360 total vaccinations (+3,408); 41,755 individuals vaccinated (+1,801).
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Wednesday reported 12 new deaths, raising the state toll to 1,803.
There were also 1,529 new infections reported, the biggest one-day increase since Dec. 5.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 179,199 (+1,529);
• Recoveries — 123,234 (2,534);
• Hospitalizations — 5,520 ever hospitalized (+23); 449 currently hospitalized (-8);
• Testing — 30,521 new tests processed; 4,699 new individuals tested.
