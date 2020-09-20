VERMILLION — One man died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash about eight miles north of Vermillion.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 1999 Grand Jeep Cherokee was southbound on South Dakota Highway 19 when the driver lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch. The time of the crash was not reported in the DPS press release.
The 27-year-old driver was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The name of the person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.