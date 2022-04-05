PIERRE — The South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC) is now accepting sponsor applications for its Artists in Schools and Communities (AISC) program, which provides matching grants to schools, arts councils, and other nonprofit organizations to host artists-in-residence between July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.
Applications must be received through the AISC online grant form. Organizations will find several new artists and arts groups who have joined the teaching artist roster. Applicant organizations should also note a small increase to the artist fees and grant amounts in the coming fiscal year.
To view the extensive list of roster artists and read about the residencies offered, visit www.artscouncil.sd.gov/aisc/meetartist.aspx.
The deadline for grant applications to be submitted online is April 15. The online form is available at www.artscouncil.sd.gov/aisc. Review program guidelines before applying and reach out to Rebecca.cruse@state.sd.us with questions.
