CROFTON, Neb. — A recall effort seeking to remove a Crofton city councilman has failed.
In Tuesday’s special election, voters rejected a recall for Councilman James Murphy. The unofficial results found 82 voting in favor of his removal while 222 voted against it, a nearly 3-1 show of support for Murphy.
In the same election, a measure increasing the city’s sales and use tax passed. The proposal received 166 votes in favor and 140 votes against it.
Both the recall and sales-tax measures required a simple majority for passage, according to Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer.
The election was conducted as an all-mail process, with voters receiving their ballots in the mail. Voters could return the ballots by mail or in person.
The official canvass on both of Tuesday’s measures will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. today (Wednesday), Fischer said.
The all-mail election drew 308 ballots from 505 registered voters for 60.99% turnout, Fischer said.
Meanwhile, Crofton voters will decide a Nov. 14 recall election for City Council President Larry Peitz.
Former Crofton Police Chief John Carter gathered petition signatures seeking the recall of both Peitz and Mayor Bob Evans. Carter began circulating the petitions after the City Council terminated him and another police officer.
Carter didn’t gather enough signatures for Evans’ recall and didn’t turn in the petition, Fischer said.
