Crofton
CROFTON, Neb. — A recall effort seeking to remove a Crofton city councilman has failed.

In Tuesday’s special election, voters rejected a recall for Councilman James Murphy. The unofficial results found 82 voting in favor of his removal while 222 voted against it, a nearly 3-1 show of support for Murphy.

