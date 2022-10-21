With student loan debt topping more than a trillion dollars, a free resource is now available for students who want to avoid the debt traps that have become all too common in recent years.
The online video series “Paying for College SD” — https://payingforcollegesd.org/ — teaches students and their families how to carefully consider their education options and make informed decisions about how to pay for college.
Easy-to-follow videos, narrated by Black Hills TV host Anya Mueller, are designed to help students get the best return on their college investment and avoid costly mistakes. The videos include tips about budgeting, financial aid and student loan basics, and advice from South Dakota college students and graduates, as well as higher education professionals from across the state.
The video series was produced in partnership with Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Black Hills, South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center, and Career Learning Center of the Black Hills, a division of BHSSC Black Hills Special Services Cooperative, and is supported by a grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation.
Bonnie Spain, executive director of Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Black Hills, was the scriptwriter for the video series and drew on her expertise and years of experience assisting individuals struggling with debt. Spain says, “College is a long-term investment and, as with any investment, requires planning and research. There are ways to get an education without incurring too much debt.”
Career Learning Center of the Black Hills Executive Director Gloria Pluimer says “I am confident students and families alike will benefit from this valuable resource. The information provided in these videos will have an impact on the financial choices one makes entering college, during college, and well into the future.”
