After sitting empty for nearly three years, Avera’s Hospice House is set to reopen in early August.
The facility was closed in December 2020 due to a combination of COVID-19 infection-prevention measures, as well as staffing challenges.
The COVID restrictions severely impacted visitation in health facilities, including Hospice House.
“Nobody wants to be alone if you don’t have to,” Lisa Hamm, director of Quality and Service Excellence at Avera, told the Press & Dakotan. “So, they didn’t want to admit to this area.”
For the last three years, hospice patients served by Avera@Home Health Services, which also supports hospice patients, have had the option of remaining at home or being admitted to the Sister James Care Center, she said, noting that for some, home is not set up well for hospice.
When the residential hospice facility was opened in 2016, it was the first of its kind in Yankton — a place where families and hospice patients could be together and have a chance to say their goodbyes.
Visitation was key to the inspiration for Hospice House, which has six suites equipped with everything needed in a hospital setting as well as an attached room with a fold-out couch, a recliner and a kitchenette.
There is also a large common area with a full kitchen, fireplace and comfortable furniture, private dining rooms and amenities, like the town square at the attached Sister James facility. All are easily accessible.
“When we were open previously, we had families come, and there were a couple of different families that kind of bonded and had their own Thanksgiving dinner (here),” Hamm said. “There’s a little bit of a gift in knowing that the end of life may be coming.”
Hospice House is intended as an option, but it isn’t for everybody, she said.
“We try to make it as peaceful and as beautiful as you can for that individual and help them with whatever they need,” Hamm said. “Sometimes it’s spiritual, or they need our family time.”
All the services offered at a hospital or nursing home setting are also available at the hospice facility, she said.
Hospice is taking care of patients and families, Megan Enfield, a hospice social worker for Avera@Home, told the Press & Dakotan.
“It allows caregivers to be relieved of the caregiver burdens while also still having this beautiful, intimate place to walk alongside their loved ones,” she said. “I think that’s the beauty of the Hospice House: it’s in addition to what the patient is already getting.”
Currently, patients accepted to Hospice House must still be able to pay privately, though an endowment to allow anyone to stay there was established along with the hospice facility, and it continues to grow.
“Our hope is that someday, we can welcome anyone regardless of their ability to pay,” Enfield said. “We are still limited to only accept people who meet hospice criteria and have the ability to privately pay.”
As good as Hospice House was before it closed, Enfield said she appreciates the opportunity a reopening gives to improve it.
“In a perfect world, it would have never closed,” she said. “But now, we get to fine tune what was already great into something that’s wonderful. This the silver lining in reopening.”
To learn more about the Hospice House and the services provided there, call 605-655-1600.
