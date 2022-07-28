LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced hay harvesting permit applications for the public will be accepted through an online application portal beginning July 30 at 12:01 a.m. CDT.

Applications will be processed in the order they are received during normal business hours beginning Monday, Aug. 1. Individuals must have a permit to harvest hay on State Right of Way.

