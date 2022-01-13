Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Yankton Area

After a few mild days, most of the Yankton area is in line for a taste of winter headed into the weekend.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory from midnight Friday morning through midnight Saturday morning. Moderate snow and winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour are possible for portions of southeast, east-central and eastern South Dakota as an Alberta clipper sweeps through the region.
As of this writing, the NWS said 2-4 inches of snow are possible in the Yankton area. Heavier snow is expected to the east, with some locations in southwest Minnesota possibly seeing more than a foot of snow.
Conditions are forecast to clear out early Saturday, but colder temperatures will also arrive before a warmup begins Sunday.
For forecast details, see page 2.
