The Yankton School Board will discuss the mask mandate for the school district when the board convenes at 5 p.m. Monday at the Yankton High School theatre.
The mandate was approved by the board in July with the provision that it would be reviewed at the end of the first quarter of the school year “to determine the need to continue the requirement,” according to the board’s agenda.
The board will also consider a change to the master teacher contract and an option for rapid-response COVID-19 testing, as well as discuss Title IX policy, among other items.
The public is welcome to attend this meeting. Social distancing in the theatre and wearing masks is required. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board Meeting.
