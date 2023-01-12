Yankton County citizens will have the opportunity to hear from and submit questions to their District 18 legislators at three Legislative Cracker Barrels sponsored by Yankton Thrive.
The dates for the 2023 Cracker Barrels will be: Saturday, Jan. 21; Saturday, Feb. 11; and Saturday, March 4.
The Cracker Barrels will be held at the City Commission Room at CMTEA (1200 W 21st Street) beginning at 10 a.m. (enter through west door). This is a facilitated event moderated by Nick Moser. Questions may be submitted prior to each event to thrive@yanktonsd.com, or by calling Yankton Thrive prior to the events 605-665-3636.
Cracker Barrels are held during the South Dakota State Legislative session. This event is an opportunity to ask questions and join in discussion that affect businesses with the District 18 lawmakers: Sen. Jean Hunhoff, Rep. Julie Auch and Rep. Mike Stevens.
For more information, contact Yankton Thrive at 605-665-3636 or visit www.yanktonsd.com.
