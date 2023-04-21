PIERRE — The Indigent Legal Services Task Force, created by HB 1064 during the 2023 Legislative session, will meet remotely via Zoom at the following link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86210278053?pwd=YU91ZmEycitvYWtBTDFhVWhuRVZmZz09 and will also be available for in-person participation in Room 412 of the State Capitol on April 26, beginning at 10 a.m. CST. The meeting will be livestreamed at https://www.sd.net/.
This is the second meeting of the Task Force.
