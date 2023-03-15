100 Years Ago
Friday, March 16, 1923
• More than 100 Yankton people will be in Mitchell tonight for the finals in the state high school basketball tournament in which they hope to see the Yankton Bucks win the state championship the second year running.
• A large quantity of slush ice came down stream last night in the Missouri and this morning the riverbank was full. Another night as cold as last night and the river would close again, according to Capt. Giesler.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 16, 1948
• Two cousins who held up a service station at Meckling last Thursday night after two attempted robberies at Yankton each drew sentences of five years in the state penitentiary when they pleaded guilty to charges of armed robbery before Judge C. C. Puckett in circuit court here this morning. Close cooperation between the state motor patrol and Yankton and Clay county authorities resulted in the capture of the two young men Thursday night.
• Farmers from this area will be guests of Yankton business and professional men at a dinner in the city hall auditorium this evening at 6:30 o’clock sponsored by the agricultural committee of the local Chamber of Commerce. An attendance of fully 600 is anticipated. A total of 580 tickets had been sold by last evening and requests were still coming into the chamber office this morning.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 16, 1973
• The move of the village of Niobrara from the Missouri mud bottom land to higher ground has begun, and Niobrara Development, Inc., is the proud owner today of about 332 acres of land for a new townsite. The latest action came Thursday late afternoon as Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Konken and Clarence Teadtke accepted checks for land on the hills south of the present townsite. But the cost of the land, about $115,000 – only about 12 acres is yet to be purchased for the 344-acre total from nine minor landholders – is only about one per cent of the $11.8 million total expected to be expended at completion of the move.
• Undefeated Sioux Falls Washington, Aberdeen Roncalli, Yankton and Huron advanced to the semi-finals of the South Dakota Class A basketball tournament at Sioux Falls Thursday with opening-round wins. Three of the teams — Washington, Yankton and Huron – field the tallest teams in the tournament but it was 6-0 Guard Al Lingor’s last-second shot that gave Aberdeen Roncalli a victory. Lingor’s shot gave the Cavaliers a 72-71 victory over Belle Fourche while Yankton ripped Flandreau Indians 75-49.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 16, 1998
• The Yankton City Finance Office is trying to crack down on local residents who habitually pay their monthly water bills late by drastically increasing late penalties. “After review of our current collections process for utility bills, the Finance Department staff would like to implement some changes in current fees and procedures,” Finance Officer Kathy Quinlivan wrote to City Commissioners in a memo before last week’s meeting. “We do have a low level of bad debt, but we expend a great deal of time and energy on collections.”
• The Lancers are in the Final Four! For the second consecutive day Mount Marty College pulled off their second upset, jumping out early against Mount Vernon Nazarene College (Ohio) and holding on for a 74-69 win on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the NAIA Division II Men’s National Basketball Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.