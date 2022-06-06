Incidents
• A report was received at 3:22 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 8:18 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a bicycle on E. 9th St.
• A report was received at 8:38 p.m. Saturday of a male individual offering drugs on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 10:43 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:45 p.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on Pine St.
• A report was received at 4:04 p.m. Sunday of a fight on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 7:29 p.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:20 a.m. Saturday of theft on Meadow View Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:53 p.m. Saturday of theft on State St. in Utica.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:49 p.m. Saturday of theft from a business off of E. Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:55 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Mulligan Dr.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
