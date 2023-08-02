Monument

The Hugh Glass monument was originally placed on private ranchland near Lemmon, at the confluence of two forks of the Grand River. But it was later moved to make way for construction of a Bureau of Reclamation dam. The Bureau now controls the property. 

 Courtesy: Joseph Weixelman

A lonely monument to the heroics of a frontier mountain man may surrender its secrets after all.

That is, if someone can determine who actually owns the monument erected in 1923 to commemorate Hugh Glass, who purportedly crawled, limped and rafted 200 miles after being mauled by a bear and left for dead.

