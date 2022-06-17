CASES DISPOSED: JUNE 6-10, 2022
Brian Eide, 1903 Peninah, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Jackson Lee Barkley, 2610 W. 31st St., Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $916.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-4th offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-4th offense; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Marla Beermann, 105 Abby Ave., Yankton; Driving under influence-4th offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $706.50; License revoked for 2 years; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Four years’ probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-3rd offense; recharged by information.
Darrik Delozier, 30878 436th Ave., Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Right-turning vehicle required to keep right; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Scott Allen Schultz, Homeless, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary-3rd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $116.50 court costs/surcharges; Penitentiary sentence of 7 years with 5 years suspended and 22 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Burglary – 3rd degree; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Anna Quint, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Lexyss Danielle Aviles, Barstow, Calif.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Donald Lowe, Las Animas, Colo.; Following too closely; $132.50.
Stacy Ann Starzl Hansen, 811 E. 18th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Amber Dawn Margheim, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Jeanette Lammers, 4504 Hillside Dr., Yankton; Fail to stop or slow down for school bus; $132.50.
Nicholas Stephen Aungie, Junior, Wagner; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended and 46 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Marty Landfair, 1306 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Charles Thorton, 1300 W. 8th St., Apt. 17, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Bryan Roger Krumbach, Parker; Maximum weight per tire width; $191.30.
Larry Auch, Scotland; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Taelor Smith, Madison; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Brandon Kopfmann, Arlington; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Edward Ledel Deurmier, 113 Vote St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Gloria Cantu, 906 E. 13th St. #17, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Tyler Odens; 2405 West City Limits Rd. #101, Yankton; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Timothy Scott Burzine; 1304 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Forgery; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,136.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Theft by no account check-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand-theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Recharged by information; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud.
Timothy Scott Burzine, 1304 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Forgery; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged by information; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged by information.
Taelor Smith, Madison; Illegal lane change; $132.50.
Cole Zimmerman, 30826 435th Ave., Yankton; Fail to stop or slow down for school bus; $132.50.
Christopher Coatney, Sioux Falls; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Timothy Scott Burzine, 1304 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information.
Paul Hansen, Valparaiso, Neb.; Period lamps be lighted; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Shirley Mincks, Centerville; Violation stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signals/lights; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Tomas Esperon, 907 Walnut St., Yankton; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Suspended imposition of sentence; $396.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Gavin Roger Schultz, Springfield; Seat belt violation; $25.
Antonio Del Valle De La Cruz, 122 Gregg St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Gary Louis Schumacher, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Bret Archuleta, Tyndall; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,206.50; License revoked for one year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Left turning vehicle failing to yield right of way; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession firearm prior felony drug conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by information; Possession firearm prior felony drug conviction; Recharged by information; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Recharged by information.
Todd Lynn Lindgren, 1010 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Elijah Raheed Hodge, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Rosendo Manuel Taboada, Miami, Fla.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Ryan Paul Kushman, 3701 W. 7th Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $761.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 195 days credit; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Paul Denney, 801 Mulberry St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving ; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Tanner Younger, Irene; No driver’s license; Careless driving.
Rachel Ann Kudera, 905 E. 17th Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Catrina Marie Bochman, Utica; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christopher Coatney, Sioux Falls; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $912.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 169 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sydney Caitlin Nichols, 1200 W. 9th Street, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by defendant; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Brandon Dylan Painter, 1210 Broadway #19, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years, 6 months suspended and 83 days credit; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Auner Esau Cortes, 2405 West City Limits Road #324, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; No driver’s license; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Cody Russell Dejong, 701 W. 15th St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Donald Lewis, Junior, 2916 Broadway Ave., Apt. 103, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 51 days credit; Burglary-3rd degree; $1,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 51 days credit; Possess tools/weapon, intending to commit burglary; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary-3rd degree; Recharged by information; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information; Possession tools/weapon, intending to commit burglary; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Renae Goldinn Wolf, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Anthony J. Rowley, Volin; Fleeing from officer on foot; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Julie Kristensen, 1507 Mulberry, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Terrence D. Gay, 617 Locust St., Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended and 41 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense.
Sigmond Samuel Brandt, Mission Hill; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Traffic in/substitute plates; $296.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Lucas Lorenz, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $98.50.
David Earle Sturrock, Marshall, Minn.; Left turning vehicle failing to yield right of way; $132.50.
Lyle Davis Bartolozzi, Sioux City, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
