Incidents
• A report was received at 4:46 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Fox Run Parkway.
• A report was received at 3:51 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:06 p.m. Saturday of an assault on 3rd St.
• A report was received at 9:02 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a cell phone on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 9:56 a.m. Monday of a possible sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 122:3 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Memory Lane.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:51 p.m. Friday of an adult giving alcohol to minors off of 450th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:52 p.m. Friday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:30 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Jerry St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:06 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident off of 309th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:45 p.m. Sunday of a fire call on Highway 52. A light on a flag pole was reportedly smoking.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
