On Call Amid A 911 Onslaught

The number of 911 calls in Yankton is surging, but local 911 operator are keeping up.
For the first time last month, the number of 911 calls to Yankton’s emergency dispatch center topped 900, which surprised city officials because, historically, the number of monthly calls has never even reached 800, Julia Hussein, communications supervisor for the Communications Center, told the Press & Dakotan.
“It was a pretty big jump from what we had ever had before,” she said. “As far as we’ve been keeping records, we had not reached 800 (911 calls) in any calendar month, and we had 960 for the month of May.”
The number of emergency calls represents a 63% increase over the 611 calls in May 2022, Hussein said, adding that the previous record number of calls in any month was approximately 780.
Though most of the calls received were genuine, a number were misdials caused by a recent cell phone update. After removing the misdials caused by the cell phone autodialing issue, actual calls for 911 service were up 17% over May 2022, Hussein said.
Despite the high volume, Yankton’s 911 customer service stayed right where it needed to be, she said.
“I think (dispatchers) did a super job of continuing to provide really good service to the citizens of our county,” Hussein said.
According to standards set by the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), emergency call centers must answer 90% of all 911 calls within 15 seconds and 95% of those calls within 20 seconds.
“When I got our record for the month of May, we had answered 100% of our calls within 15 seconds,” she said. “I would say, we always meet compliance but we had the 100% within 15 seconds.”
Also, no one calling 911 should ever get a recording. A statewide tiered system ensures that if the closest 911 call center does not pick up the phone within 20 seconds, the call is transferred automatically to a nearby call center, Hussein said.
“What would happen is, if the call rings for more than 20 seconds in our center, it will automatically roll over to Clay County and, after that, they go to Bon Homme County,” she said. “The third layer for the entire state is Rapid City because they have a fairly large center, so really, no call should ever go unanswered.”
Yankton’s call center is responsible for calls originating in Yankton County and a small section of Cedar County along Highway 121. There are usually two to three dispatchers on duty, depending on the time of day.
“Typically, when a 911 call rings, one person will answer and the second person or even a third person will get on the line to listen in,” Hussein said. “Then, that second or third person can be dispatching resources while the person who’s on the phone can continue to get more information from the caller or give them some pre-arrival instructions.”
Due to an alert sent to all the state’s 911 call centers, operators were prepared for an increase in calls, she said.
She was referring to the unintended consequence of a recent cell phone feature update that, when activated, sounds an alarm and automatically dials 911 when the phone’s power button is pressed five times. The feature, called Emergency SOS, is available on both iPhones and Android phones, and users have been accidentally triggering it nationwide.
However, even those accidental calls do not account for the jump in May 911 calls, Hussein said.
“We still had an increase in volume of calls for service,” she said. “We saw an increase in actual calls that required a response either by law enforcement, EMS, fire or some other emergency services.”
When a cell phone accidentally calls 911, the caller usually hangs up, so those calls are fairly easy to spot. But, all 911 calls must receive a response, so callers should stay on the line and explain the circumstances to the dispatcher, she said.
“We do get calls where there’s a person on the other end of the line that, for some reason or another — whether it be medical or there’s some crime in progress — isn’t able to speak to us,” Hussein said. “So, we do have to verify every one of those calls.”
Not all cell phones have Emergency SOS activated. To turn off Emergency SOS on Android, visit www.androidauthority.com/how-to-turn-off-emergency-sos-android-3328002/.To disable the feature on iPhone, visit https://discussions.apple.com/thread/252614497.
Also, to keep emergency lines clear for appropriate callers, Hussein asked that, in non-emergency situations, residents use non-emergency numbers to reach authorities.
The non-emergency number for the Yankton Police Department is 605-668-3567 and for the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office the non-emergency number is 605-668-3567.
All three lines ring at the Communications Center and are answered 24 hours a day, she said.
Yankton’s emergency call volume usually increases in the summer but, this year, Hussein expects May’s surge to continue.
“I just checked, and we are on track to reach 1,000 911 calls for the month of June,” she said.
