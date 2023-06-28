On Call Amid A 911 Onslaught
Yankton’s dispatch center is experiencing a surge in 911 calls, and is expertly handling the increased volume, Julia Hussein (shown), Yankton’s 911 Communications Supervisor, told the Press & Dakotan.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

The number of 911 calls in Yankton is surging, but local 911 operator are keeping up.

For the first time last month, the number of 911 calls to Yankton’s emergency dispatch center topped 900, which surprised city officials because, historically, the number of monthly calls has never even reached 800, Julia Hussein, communications supervisor for the Communications Center, told the Press & Dakotan.

