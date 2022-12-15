Menno Senior Collecting Winter Clothing For Charity

Menno High School senior Abby Bender is shown here with some items collected as part of her FCCLA  “Winter Wear” drive project.

 Courtesy Photo

MENNO — An area high school senior is warming up to community service by hosting a winter clothing drive just in time for what is likely going to be a very cold winter.

Abby Bender, a senior at Menno High School, is collecting winter clothes for those in need as her Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) project.

