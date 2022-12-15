Menno Senior Collecting Winter Clothing For Charity

MENNO — An area high school senior is warming up to community service by hosting a winter clothing drive just in time for what is likely going to be a very cold winter.
Abby Bender, a senior at Menno High School, is collecting winter clothes for those in need as her Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) project.
Founded in 1945, FCCLA is a national career and technical student organization that teaches students about making a difference in their families, careers and communities by addressing personal, work and societal issues, according to its website.
For this assignment, each student was asked to take on a project. Bender told the Press & Dakotan she thought this would be a good time of year to do a winter clothing drive.
Until Dec. 21, Bender will be collecting gently used or new winter clothing for men, women and children. Donation boxes are available at Menno Public School, 410 S. Fifth Street, and at Menno’s Peace Christian Reformed Church, 306 N. High Street.
“Being in South Dakota, there’s always people who are in need of stuff like that throughout the winter,” Bender said. “One of (the) biggest decisions I had to make was to either do it through Yankton, a bigger community, or give my stuff out here in Menno. I decided to do Yankton because with the donations I could reach more families.”
Bender contacted United Way of Greater Yankton to arrange the drive.
“Abby reached out to me about wanting to do a ‘Winter Wear’ drive for her school in Menno,” Bailey Galbreth, program coordinator for United Way, told the Press & Dakotan.
“The donations Abby receives will benefit The Clothing Closet here in Yankton, where individuals can make an appointment to shop at no cost in a dignified and welcoming space,” Galbreth said.
Clothing collection started this week and, so far, is going well, Bender said.
“I’ve gotten quite a few donations from teachers,” she said. “I haven’t checked the (donation box) at my church yet, but I think we have quite a few donations of winter hats.”
Next week, Bender will head to Yankton and drop off what she collected at the United Way.
In April, Bender and her classmates will attend to the FCCLA conference and give a presentation on their projects.
“People don’t realize that some families might be getting their clothes from winter (clothing) drives,” Bender said. “You never know, so giving what you have might help one of your classmates or family friends, and you might not even know that you’re giving to them.”
For more information, email Abby Bender at abbyb1116@icloud.com. To make an appointment to shop at The Clothing Closet, contact United Way of Greater Yankton at 605-665-6766.
