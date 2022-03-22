100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 23, 1922
• There has been a steady fall in the stage of the Missouri river here since yesterday, the gauge this afternoon reading 5.1 feet. No ice was flowing this morning.
• A Yankton County farmer who hauled one of his calves to town in the back seat of his Ford touring car started something. E.P. Fitzgerald, local Ford agent, sent the Press and Dakotan a clipping telling about it to his company in Detroit and has received a message saying the item would be published in the Ford company’s publication as a unique innovation. This is the first time Ford touring cars have been used to take livestock to market, the message said.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 23, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 23, 1972
• Coach Ron Bertsch and his Yankton College Greyhound baseball team take off today for a busy southern swing. They will play 13 baseball games in their nine days on the road — quite a test for a young and not quite in-shape team.
• The Wagner National Guard is home to one of two huge emergency water supply units in the world, according to Capt. James Whitlock, commander of the 854th Water Supply Co., here. A capacity to supply enough purified water to serve a city the size of Sioux Falls or 3,000 gallons per minute to men in the field is built into the “Erdlator” stationed at Wagner. The other unit is in use with the regular army in Vietnam.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 23, 1997
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.