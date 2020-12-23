100 Years Ago
Friday, December 24, 1920
• It is going to be a healthy Christmas, says Dr. James Roane, city health officer. There are no epidemics in the city.
• Ice on the river is two to eight inches thick, according to where it is sounded. The pontoon bridge is being thrown over on the ice near the spot where the old Josie L.K. sank, down a road reached from the foot of Douglas avenue.
75 Years Ago
Monday, December 24, 1945
• The city of Yankton will observe its first peace-time Christmas in five years tomorrow with a cessation of business and other activity that promises to be more complete than perhaps it ever was before on a holiday.
• The interior of the Norfolk (Neb.) café, owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Coy, was ruined Saturday night by fire caused by an explosion in the circulating oil heater, Fire Chief R.H. Wolff reported. Loss tentatively was estimated at $1,500.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, December 24, 1970
• A number of Christmas decorations reported stolen earlier this month were found in college dormitories during the annual cleanup during the Christmas vacation, it is announced by Chief of Police James Simms.
• Typical of the progress shown by the University of South Dakota’s young basketball team in the past week and a half has been the performance of the Coyotes’ big sophomore center, Chuck Iverson. The 6’9 youngster from Vermillion has been the instrumental figure in the Coyote surge which forged four victories in a five-game home stand.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, December 24, 1995
• No paper
