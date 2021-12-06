South Dakota reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state’s pandemic toll to 2,371. None of the new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
The DOH posted 492 new infections, with active cases climbing to 7,682 (+110).
Current hospitalizations fell by one to 246. There were 20 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test positivity rate fell to 15.2%, the lowest level since Nov. 10.
Yankton County saw 12 new infections, the fourth straight reporting day of double-digit increases. Six recoveries were recorded, with the number of active cases rising to 190. One new COVID hospitalization was posted, the eighth straight reporting day (dating back to Nov. 23) the county has seen at least one new hospitalization. The DOH’s online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with nine COVID patients, three of whom were in intensive care with none on a ventilator. The portal also showed the Human Services Center with two COVID patients.
Also, Charles Mix County recorded 13 new cases, the sixth straight reporting day of double-digit increases.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +4; Clay County, +9; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +6; Turner County, +5; and Union County, +7.
Other counties reporting new hospitalizations included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+1) and Union (+1) counties.
Late Monday, Mount Marty University posted no active cases, down one from Thursday.
In the DOH’s weekly update of South Dakota’s COVID-19 community spread map, all counties in the Yankton area continued to be classified at high community spread. Overall, 62 of the state’s 66 counties were rated at high community spread, up two from last week.
