Couple Starting Local Recovery Program

One couple’s dream of seeing the faith-based substance recovery program that saved them available to the Yankton community will soon be a reality.
A new substance abuse support group, called Ready Now Recovery, an offshoot of a national program, will soon start meetings at Yankton’s Discovery Church.
“Ready Now Recovery is through Adult & Teen Challenge USA, which is an addiction recovery treatment,” said Abigail (Hunhoff) Peltier, who will be one of five certified group leaders, including Ben Clark, Peg Wittemeir and Jacob Wenzlaff and Peltier’s husband Jonathan. “It’s biblically based, faith based, Christian and there are 200 centers in the U.S. and over 1,000 centers worldwide.”
A community presentation about Ready Now Recovery is set for Sunday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m. at Discovery Church, 205 W. 3rd Street.
Originally called Teen Challenge, the group founded by David Wilkerson began in New York in the late 1950s.
“He went into the inner city to reach out to the young men in the gangs,” Abigail said. “He shared the gospel with them, and they said, ‘We want to live for the Lord.’ So, he got a property, he housed them there and discipled them, and they got free from addiction.”
This residential discipleship model is still used by Adult & Teen Challenge today.
“We actually have (a men’s residence) in Brookings,” Abigail said. “Now, they’ve come out with an outreach ministry, called ‘Ready Now Recovery.’”
The outreach curriculum was adapted from that used in the residential settings, she said.
Both Peltiers have experience with addiction and recovery, and both have been through the Adult & Teen Challenge residential program.
“In 2005, I was arrested for conspiracy distribution in possession of methamphetamine, and the judge ordered me to go to Teen Challenge in Illinois,” Abigail said. “It was at a residential facility with a yearlong program in Illinois because all we have is an adult men’s (program) in South Dakota.”
There, Peltier said, she found forgiveness for the choices she had made and the shame that kept her returning to drugs.
“I completed the program and stayed on staff for a year,” she said. “Since then, I have had a dream to see Teen Challenge expand in South Dakota. I’ve been working on that, and this is the way to do it.”
“It’s the first step,” added Jonathan Peltier, who also graduated from the program and was working in Minnesota for Adult & Teen Challenge when the couple met. “Once this starts growing in momentum and the need starts to be met with these small groups, it’s going to start, hopefully, to evolve into a women’s residential center at some point.”
Often, men and women getting out of addiction are not ready to commit to a yearlong program, he noted.
“These Ready Now Recovery groups are really important because they get (people) thinking,” said Jonathan Peltier. “We’re meeting them where they’re at and it’s little to no commitment.”
Though not for everybody, the program offers a start to anyone interested and can also serve as a support for those coming out of longer-term residential treatment, he said.
No matter where they are in their journey, all the participants face the same battles, the couple agreed.
“I was stuck in my addiction — meth, heroin and alcohol — for 20-some years, and nothing else worked,” Jonathan said. “A core belief mine: I was going die a drug addict, and I actually overdosed a couple of times, but the (last) time, it was different.”
He said he woke up in a hospital and knew that he had to change, but didn’t know how.
“I was introduced to Adult & Teen Challenge when I was in jail,” Jonathan said. “At the time, I didn’t know who God was. I met Jesus Christ in a whole new way, and He set me free.”
This group will be an additional resource for people in the Yankton community to get the support and information they need to understand how to break the cycle of addiction, they said.
“That’s my heart. That’s my passion. People can truly be set free from their addiction,” Jonathan said. “We’re living proof, and we really want to have these resources for everybody.”
———
For more information, call 605-660-7319.
