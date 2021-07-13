If you’d like to help promote the Army Reserve to your local community, the 88th Readiness Division is looking for Army Reserve Ambassadors in South Dakota to do just that.
Army Reserve Ambassadors are an important bridge to the communities across the nation. They are a group of influential volunteers who function at the state and community levels. They convey information to external and internal audiences so the Army Reserve’s significant and relevant contributions are clearly understood and supported. Ambassadors are Special Government Employees who represent the Chief of the Army Reserve without salary, wages or related benefits. Ambassadors provide continuity over the long term; while local Army Reserve team leaders come and go, Ambassadors are vested in the community.
The function of Army Reserve Ambassadors is similar to that of Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army, and carry a protocol status equivalent of a major general. This is a key means by which Ambassadors are able to effectively execute their responsibilities.
Ambassadors build relationships and strive to improve the understanding and knowledge of the Army Reserve within the business and social sectors of communities across America. They help to educate the public, community leaders, and congressional staff offices about the capabilities and values of the Army Reserve and the soldiers who live and work in their communities.
They establish open lines of communication with the local communities to identify and gain insight into their needs and the Army Reserve’s ability to meet them; they support recruiting efforts by assisting community and business leaders in recognizing that the Army Reserve strengthens the soldiers, the community and the nation.
“As an Army Reserve Ambassador in Minnesota, I have been able to connect many key leaders in the community and help them better understand the Army Reserve component,” said Steve Carter. “I have been able to leverage existing relationships with Service Academy alumni, congressional staffers, and fellow veterans to raise awareness and execute powerful programs like the Minuteman Scholarship, which offers full college tuition to qualified Army Reservists who want to pursue a college degree.”
Ambassadors also reach out to soldiers and their families during the difficult times of deployments and the excitement of “welcome home” ceremonies while facilitating community support.
“Our ARA team also attends events like deployment send-off ceremonies, and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon reintegration sessions to provide support to Reserve soldiers following return from deployments,” Carter said.
He continued: “The workload is up to each ARA based on their individual schedules. Serving as an ARA is a great way to make a positive impact on the total Army, our communities, and the nation. It is a tremendously rewarding experience.”
Ambassadors are currently appointed by the Chief of the Army Reserve, via nomination from Readiness Division/General Officer commanders. The nominee cannot be an actively-serving member of the National Guard, Ready Reserve (Selected), Individual Ready Reserve, Federal Government or be a Federal elected/appointed official.
To be considered, nominees must reside in the state of appointment. They cannot be currently serving in the military, as a federal employee or contractor. Military retirees are welcome to apply.
If you’re interested, contact Katherine Bissonette at Katherine.m.bissonette.civ@mail.mil or 608-388-0331. She can provide the materials for the application packet.
Check out the Army Reserve Ambassador website at https://www.usar.army.mil/AmbassadorProgram/
