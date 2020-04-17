• Jacob Lefebvere, 42, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for unauthorized possession of a controlled substance and false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement.
• Jodi Walter, 51, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on two warrants for violation of terms and conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.