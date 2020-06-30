Yankton’s Rock ‘N’ Rumble To Be Canceled For 2020

Another summer event in Yankton will not be held in 2020.
According to organizer Jeff Dayhuff, Rock ‘N’ Rumble has been canceled for this year.
Dayhuff cited the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in many parts of the country as the reason for the cancellation.
“Trying to keep the community safe is the biggest factor,” Dayhuff said.
He added that some items had been coming together at a slower pace than usual.
“We did have some sponsors, but not as much as we’d normally have,” he said. “We had a few big sponsors cancel and we did have volunteers of people that wanted to work.”
The event had been scheduled for Saturday, July 25.
Rock ‘N’ Rumble has been held every year since 2015. Originally starting out as a small event for bikers on their way out to Sturgis in 2015, the event had grown to include poker runs, music, a motorcycle parade and other events.
Tuesday’s announcement comes only weeks after it was announced that Riverboat Days would not be held this year as a result of the ongoing pandemic and the unknowns it presents.
Dayhuff said the decision to cancel Rock ‘N’ Rumble wasn’t an easy one.
“It breaks my heart, after doing it five years in a row, that we have to cancel it,” he said. “It’s the thing that we have to do right now for the betterment of the community.”
Another Yankton event that has become synonymous with summer — Ribfest — also continues to hang in the balance. It had originally been scheduled for June 13 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.
Dayhuff said organizers still have a date in mind, but will make a final decision when it becomes clearer what late summer will look like.
“We are, right now, looking at Saturday, Aug. 29, for Ribfest,” he said. “We’re not going to make that call until — just like for Rock ‘N’ Rumble— probably about four weeks before. We’ll proceed as if we’re going to go through with Ribfest on Aug. 29.”
He said that decision will also come down to what’s the safest option.
“We’re trying to play it by ear and try to do what’s best for the community at this point,” he said.
As for Rock ‘N’ Rumble, Dayhuff said that the event will be back in 2021.
“Bigger and better,” he predicted.
