PIERRE — South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett issued the following reminder to voters that are choosing to cast an absentee ballot for the upcoming 2020 Primary Election:
“With the absentee voting period for the June 2, 2020 Primary Election in full swing, I want to encourage and remind voters planning to cast an absentee ballot to allow for adequate mail processing time when returning your ballot to the county auditor. Absentee ballots may also be dropped off in person at your county auditor’s office,” Barnett stated.
For further information, contact your local county auditor or visit the Secretary of State’s website at www.sdsos.gov.
South Dakota’s upcoming primary election will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. local time. As polling locations may have changed, voters are encouraged to verify their polling place by accessing the Voter Information Portal (VIP) page on the Secretary of State’s website or by contacting the county auditor’s office.
