100 Years Ago
Saturday, February 19, 1921
• Problems confronting Yankton this year, notably the shortage of housing accommodations, have been chosen as the subject for discussion at the next regular meeting of the Monday Evening club by W.J. Fantle, the chairman.
• In order to push progress on the construction of the Meridian highway bridge here as rapidly as possible, and to take advantage of the additional hours of daylight as the season advances, Superintendent Wilhelm has ordered the 10-hour day adopted, beginning next Monday morning, the new schedule to be effective throughout the season.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 19, 1946
• Two autos were reported missing last night but both were recovered within two hours when one was returned to its original place while the other was discovered on Douglas avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets.
• Anybody who thinks the city hall isn’t being used should have been around last night. The municipal building was surrounded with cars and was the scene of five meetings between 7:30 and 11 p.m.
50 Years Ago
Friday, February 19, 1971
• Church World Service is an arm of the Women’s Fellowship of the United Church of Christ and its function is to help supply the material needs of people who are poverty-stricken, victims of war and disaster and disease, homeless refugees, and the like. Twice each year, the women come together with sewing supplies, machines and good will, to spend an entire day at the church working on clothing and other items intended to provide comfort and cheer to the needy.
• The protracted February thaw and resultant ice jams on tributary streams in the Elkhorn Basin of Northeast Nebraska sent water over the banks and highways and caused some evacuations early Friday.
25 Years Ago
Monday, February 19, 1996
• A midday fire Saturday destroyed the home of Amy Graning located among the isolated hills of the Devils Nest in northern Knox County. The blaze had started a large grass fire which was being fanned by heavy winds.
• The Mount Marty women’s basketball team used the final home game of the season Saturday to pick up an important, impressive victory. The win pushed MMC into a tie with the University of Sioux Falls for the fourth and final South Dakota-Iowa Conference playoff slot with two regular season games remaining.
