WASHINGTON — Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) announced he has nominated Chris and Amber Friedel of Parkston for this year’s Angels in Adoption award, presented by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI). Chris and Amber Friedel have adopted two children, Chase Robert (age 5) and Kamber Jean (2).
After dealing with years of fertility treatments, Chris and Amber decided to look into adoption. On Christmas Day of 2015, they were notified that they would be adopting Chase. A couple of years later, they received word that Chase’s birth mother was expecting again. They adopted Kamber when she was born on Dec. 7, 2017. Currently, the Friedels are considering fostering with the possibility of adopting again in the future.
“I’m honored to nominate Chris and Amber for this year’s Angels in Adoption award,” said Rounds. “Like so many couples, Chris and Amber always knew they wanted to expand their family, but had fertility struggles. I am so happy that they were able to grow their family, even if it wasn’t how they had originally planned. The Friedels’ story goes to show that every child is a precious gift, and that God always has a plan for us even if we don’t know it ourselves. May the love they share as a family be an inspiration to anyone considering adoption.”
Each year, Members of Congress are invited to nominate an outstanding family or organization from their state to receive an Angels in Adoption award. CCAI is a 501(c)3 nonpartisan organization dedicated to raising awareness about the tens of thousands of orphans and foster children in the United States and the millions of orphans around the world in need of permanent, safe and loving homes through adoption.
For more information, visit CCAI’s website: http://www.ccainstitute.org.
