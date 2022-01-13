The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) invites the public to an announcement about the future of the Yankton Youth Soccer Complex. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Yankton Middle School, South (Old) Gym between matches at the Dam Fireworks River City Rumble, held Jan. 14-16.
Over 60 teams from the tri-state area will participate with players ranging from 8-18, with matches at the Yankton Middle School, Stewart School and the Yankton City Hall Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.