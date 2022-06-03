PIERRE — The Supreme Court of South Dakota entered an ordering declaring a statewide judicial emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13, 2020.
That order authorized the presiding judges in each of South Dakota’s seven judicial circuits to adopt, amend or suspend court rules or orders to respond to the public health emergency. In addition, the Supreme Court entered several statewide orders related to the suspension of the 180-day (speedy trial) rule; the use of interactive audio-visual devices; remote notarizations, depositions and signatures; postal procedures and the regulation of the admission of attorneys during the declaration of the judicial emergency.
The order rescinding the judicial emergency becomes effective June 30, 2022.
The delayed implementation is intended to provide notice to litigants, attorneys and court users that those orders entered by the Supreme Court and in the judicial circuits will become null and void after that date so they can prepare for how they will operate court moving forward.
Chief Justice Steven Jensen stated: “I am very proud of how the South Dakota Unified Judicial System responded during these unprecedented times. The courts have been operating throughout the pandemic and have prioritized cases to be responsive to the needs of litigants and the public while safeguarding the rights of South Dakotans. The pandemic required the court system to be nimble and creative in order to respond to this public health crisis, and our judicial officers and UJS employees rose to the challenge.”
