100 Years
Sunday, June 18, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 18, 1947
• With a squadron of planes from the National Guard air unit at Sioux Falls under Command of Lieut. Col. Joe Foss zooming overhead in close formation, Yankton witnessed Tuesday afternoon one of the most colorful patriotic parades ever staged here, a high spot of the 17th annual encampment of the South Dakota department of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and its Auxiliary.
• Yankton’s two Jones boys, Bob and Everett, tangled in a pitching duel on the college diamond last night and battled for seven full innings before errors in the final frame handed Tuffy’s Truckers a 5 to 4 triumph over Wallbaum’s White Sox in an American league game. The Truckers are now in a first place tie with the Yaggie Mills Yankees.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, June 18, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 18, 1997
• To drink or not to drink? That was the question facing Scotland school patrons Tuesday as they voted on allowing the serving of alcohol at social events in the community room-gymnasium. In the end, voters went wet, allowing alcohol by a 235 to 143 margin.
• Good weather last week aided small-grain development and allowed farmers to nearly complete their planting of row crops. Ninety-six percent of the corn and 89 percent of the soybeans were planted as of Sunday, ahead of the five-year average, according to the Agricultural Statistic Service.
