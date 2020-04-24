Fine Print

Because of the pandemic, medical students can’t be in hospitals right now, but one group of students has decided it can still help hospitals by supplying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with their 3-D printers.
For about a month, the Seldinger Society at the University of South Dakota (USD) has been organizing the creation of masks and face shields for hospitals and medical clinics.
The face shields use donated, repurposed overhead transparencies because they are easily sterilized and can be reused safely. The design for the masks came from the National Institute of Health (NIH).
The masks are mostly made of a silicone-like plastic with a hole over the mouth and nose. Filtration is provided by a piece of Halyard H600 material fitted to an insert that snaps into the hole.
Halyard H600 rivals N95 for its filtering power and is readily available in hospitals, Tej Mehta, a USD medical student, told the Press & Dakotan.
“Ideally, PPE should be single use and disposable,” he said. “The reality is that we can’t do that. It’s just not feasible with our current supply chain.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all medical students have been pulled from clinical rotations. For the time being, they are not supposed to interact with patients at all, Mehta said.
Shut out for their own safety, as well as for hospital safety against the virus, Mehta and fellow Interventional radiology student Caleb Heiberger tried to find a way that students could still help doctors and nurses on the front lines fighting to save coronavirus patients.
“I’m in the U.S. Air Force and I’ve had a lot of exposure to supply chains and logistics of moving equipment and personnel,” Mehta said. “Through that, I’ve learned just how delicate our supply chains are.”
Lines of supply in the U.S. are fantastic but can easily be disrupted, he said.
“What happens if they can’t get supplies? What happens we can’t get catheters, which we use a lot in interventional radiology to access blood vessels?” Mehta said. “It’s basically a simple piece of plastic, but it has to be shipped, usually from Puerto Rico. So, what if there’s a hurricane in Puerto Rico and we can’t get catheters?”
Hospitals should be able to have a stopgap measure to supplement their supply chains when needed to avoid shortages, he said.
As a way to approach the problems, he formed the Seldinger Society.
“It started off with Tej and I, and our mentor Dr. Douglas Yim, who we have a lot to thank for. He’s an associate professor at USD medical school,” Heiberger said. “Through that, we try to do a lot of projects that are aimed at pushing the needle forward.”
Mehta and Heiberger had been experimenting with 3-D printers when it occurred to them that the price of 3-D printers has recently dropped significantly and that many medical designs were available online for free.
Hospitals could use 3-D printing technology on site to make things like catheters when there were problems with the supply line, Mehta said.
“We had a biodesign competition for a national conference at the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR), and we had the idea that you could use 3-D printing to print medical equipment needed on the front lines of military deployments or in low-resource areas,” Heiberger said. “The SIR conference ended up getting cancelled because of COVID.”
But an idea had been born.
“Then the coronavirus outbreak happened, and we are now all very, very aware of just how fractured and delicate the supply chains can be,” Mehta said. “As we see it, health care workers have to go out every single day, often without proper protective equipment.”
Suddenly, the group’s belief that hospitals should have onsite 3-D printing technologies touched on real supply shortages in hospitals caused by spikes in COVID-19 cases throughout the supply chain.
“With that, we developed various protective-equipment pieces that health-care workers have been asking for, or that we believe would have significant application within hospitals and clinics,” Mehta said. “We’ve been producing them and delivering them to local health care workers.”
The advantage that 3-D printed technologies have is that they can be sterilized and reused, he said.
“The PPE that we’ve designed is made with a plastic that can be easily cleaned and reused by health-care personnel, even if it’s exposed to coronavirus,” he said. “And, you can pop out the cartridge (that holds the Halyard H600 in place) and throw it away and grab a new one, pop into the mask, and then go about your day.”
The cartridges are quick and easy to print and can quickly be removed, opened and cleaned, and the filter material replaced, Mehta said.
Hospitals and clinics — including the Yankton and Vermillion Medical Clinics —have responded positively, initially offering recommendations to improve the design, and later asking to have some made for their staff.
The Seldinger Society is managing the majority of the PPE project, which has over 60 volunteers actively working on various aspects of production, including printing, research, outreach and funding, Mehta said.
“It really just kind of exploded into what we have now, which is a huge thing, which is making TV news for local hospitals,” Mehta said. “We’ve got engineering students, medical students, professors and countless other individuals who have stepped up to the plate, who have been willing to help with us, and I appreciate everything that they do.
“And then, of course, I appreciate all the work that our health care workers are doing to help us combat this pandemic.”
Project volunteers include: Abbie Heiberger, Andrew Klose, Andrew Reuter, Ari West, Benji Waletzko, Boggy Anton, Caleb Wenz, Charles Weiss, Charlotte Yim, Chris Van Hove, Christian Tobin, Develyn Vetos, Dr. Douglas Yim, Dr. Eric Schmid, Dr. Laurie Landeen, Dr. Nathan Skelley, Elijah Heiberger, Elliot Blue, Gabe Sexton, Garret Heiberger, Garrett Walter, Gary Yarrow, Hayley Naaz, Jackson Shriver, Jessica Simpkins, John Slunecka, Jordyn Kreutzfeldt, Josh Hanscom, Kali Mehlhoff, Lane Blasius, Lauren VanHove, Logan Radke, Mark Brown, Matt Lommen, Megan Jorgensen, Megan Sommers, Nathan Whitsell, Omar Zineldine, Seth Trautman, Shelley Feng, Simcha Weissman, Stephanie Kazi and Tej Mehta.
For more information go to the group’s facebook page: 3D Printing Personal Protective Equipment—Seldinger Society USD SSoM. The project is accepting donations on their GoFundMePage: COVID19: 3D Printing Personal Protective Equipment.
Follow Cora Van Olson/P&D on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.