Yankton Community Library (YCL) is celebrating National Library Week April 23-29. Special days celebrated throughout the week include: Monday — Right to Read Day, Tuesday — National Library Workers Day, Wednesday — National Library Outreach Day, and Thursday — Take Action for Libraries Day.

YCL will be celebrating the National Library Week 2023 theme of “There’s More to the Story” with a full slate of fun activities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.