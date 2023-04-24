Yankton Community Library (YCL) is celebrating National Library Week April 23-29. Special days celebrated throughout the week include: Monday — Right to Read Day, Tuesday — National Library Workers Day, Wednesday — National Library Outreach Day, and Thursday — Take Action for Libraries Day.
YCL will be celebrating the National Library Week 2023 theme of “There’s More to the Story” with a full slate of fun activities.
All week long, library users are invited to participate in a fun and informative scavenger hunt throughout the building. Come and learn more about library history and the many cool things that Yankton Community Library has to offer.
The fun began with cupcake/cake decorating contests on Sunday, April 23. Check the YCL’s Facebook page to see some of the creations.
Two special events will be held on Friday, April 28. Adults are invited to the library after closing time for a “Canvas and Charcuterie” event with food from Counterfeit Catering; this event will start at 6 p.m. A fee is due at the time of registration. Teens are invited to attend the Teen After-Hours Event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Yankton Bowl. This event is free and open to all teens in grades 6-12. Parents can register their teens at https://tinyurl.com/YCLAprilTeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.