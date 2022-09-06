New vendors offer more produce, more baked goods, more crafts, and more artwork at Market at the Meridian, Second Street and Douglas Avenue, in Yankton this Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon, featuring the music of James Dean.
Four new vendors started during the first two weeks of August and two more have decided to try it this week. Plus, all of the vendors who tried the Market are returning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.