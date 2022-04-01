As the basketball season comes to an end and junior planning time for the prom gets less and less, so comes the final steps for juniors who will be taking for ACT test for college admission and scholarships. For many juniors this might feel like the most important educational test of their life.
Every student is different, with different goals and plans for their future. Many students have already registered for the test even though it is not given until April. This is done because seats are often limited at test sites.
During this time some students are preparing to take the test, while others take things as they come. Many students find this time of the year to be very stressful as they are trying to juggle sports, their grades, maybe a job, the prom and the test, all at the same time. All of these issues are important, so proper management of time, energy and stress is important.
Many students understand the importance of serious practice to get ready for tournament time. This same viewpoint applies to preparing for the ACT. No one wants to enter tournament time unprepared and the same applies to being ready for the entrance exam. If your goal is to win, you need to do what you need to do to get ready to win or risk losing what you have worked for all year.
Coaches research and prepare their teams for the big game, and the “ACT Prep Course” does the same. Students will be tested over their knowledge of reading, science, English and math skills to help determine if they are ready to be successful at dealing with college level material or might qualify for a scholarship. Students who are unsure of their future educational plans often keep their foot in all doors, so they are ready to decide the direction they want to travel at some later date.
Presently, many area juniors are planning on gathering at the Armour High School to begin practicing for the their entrance exam to help them decide if they want to travel the road to college. Students from Armour, Parkston, Dakota Christian, Avon, Andes Central, Ethan, Plankington and Bon Homme will all invest 18 hours of time at six educational sessions that will involve several practice tests and test strategies to help prepare them for the exam.
The “ACT Prep Course” is a program created by Dana Sanderson, past school counselor, to help give students with tools than can help ease their concerns about the test and equip them with information so they can have a better chance to improve their entrance score and deal more effectively with the stress the test sometimes creates for them.
