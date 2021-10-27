South Dakota recorded 453 new COVID-19 infections and three new deaths in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health.
The three deaths raised the state toll to 2,231. None of the deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Meanwhile, active cases across the state climbed to 5,464 (+72), and active hospitalizations went up to 199 (+6). Sixteen new hospitalizations were reported.
Locally, Yankton County saw 15 new infections, the seventh straight reporting day of double-digit increases. Seven new recoveries were posted, with the number of active cases rising to 140.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new infections Wednesday included: Charles Mix County, +3; Clay County, +8; Hutchinson County, +4; Turner County, +4; and Union County, +4.
Clay County also reported one new COVID-related hospitalization, its 50th so far in the pandemic.
The University of South Dakota online portal Wednesday reported seven active cases (2 students, 5 staff), down six from Tuesday. Nine people were reported in quarantine/isolation (-6), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported one active COVID-19 case, down one from Tuesday.
