Crofton School Explores Facility Requirements

CROFTON, Neb. — Looking at its building options, the Crofton school board is considering whether to bring all students together under one roof.
The board hosted a special meeting Monday night, attended by 100-150 school patrons in the gymnasium. The board explained the district’s needs at both its elementary and high school, along with a wide range of options.
The Crofton school district currently operates an elementary school in the southern part of town, across from St. Rose School, and a high school along Highway 121 in the northwest part of town.
The board is considering a number of options, including moving out of the current elementary building which is about 60 years old and constructing a new elementary school at the high school site.
That choice drew 41 of 54 votes from patrons at a meeting earlier this year. In addition, another survey of patrons placed their top priority on the construction of a new K-6 elementary school.
At Monday’s meeting, Crofton board member Larry Potts presented a revised version of that one-campus plan, which would include improvements at the existing high school. The current price tag for that option stands at $18.5 million.
“That figure is a moving target. We have cut (the previous costs) without cutting programs,” he said. “We cut $4.2 million from our last version and almost $9 million off our highest version.”
Other alternatives included renovating the current elementary school and adding to the high school for $25.9 million or constructing a new elementary building at the existing site and creating an addition at the high school for $27.3 million.
In his opening remarks, Potts commended the turnout as a strong show of citizen interest. The evening included a breakout session where tables of residents discussed the available information and then provided their comments from the floor.
“This is the best thing the school board has ever seen, especially for a community our size,” he said, referring to the town’s population of about 800.
In going around the room, the spokespersons for each table generally agreed the revised version of the one-campus plan was far favorable to the previous, more expensive version. They spoke of their pride in the school district and the ongoing needs in order to continue providing a quality education for students in today’s world.
They still raised questions on how to handle parking, the plans for certain programs and locations, what would happen to the existing elementary school and property, and the impact on St. Rose School and its sharing of programs with the school district.
Other areas of concern include the possibility of rising construction costs, safety and security at one site and other logistics.
During comments from the floor, Mike Mauch questioned whether the district should get rid of its existing elementary school and build totally brand new all at once. He noted the investment made in the current facilities and the cost of demolishing or disposing of the existing property.
Mauch thought the board should consider retaining the current elementary site with building or remodeling undertaken over time. The project could meet ongoing needs at its current location, he said, using the example of a business in a neighboring community that chose to renovate its current facilities.
Mauch questioned whether the new facilities were pushed by the architect, financial firm and others.
“We don’t need to spend $18 million,” he said. “We need to take a step back and utilize our resources. We can do it in phases.”
In addition, Mauch raised doubts whether taxpayers, particularly agricultural land owners, would support a tax increase.
“I don’t believe most people in the ag community can afford a building this size,” he said of the proposed project.
The evening included opening remarks by Superintendent Chris Look and presentations by representatives of Architecture Incorporated on the facilities and of First National Capital Markets on the financial aspects including the bond costs, interest rates and the impact of new property tax legislation in Nebraska.
In his remarks, Potts said the district wanted to explain the steps taken so far in what the board considers thorough research. As part of the process, the board has sought citizen feedback on priorities and the desired direction, he said.
“This has been a three-year journey,” he said, referring to a 2018 meeting that started the process.
The discussion slowed down with the change in superintendents in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Potts said.
“From March to November last year, the process was put on hold,” he said. “Our priority was keeping our kids safe and in school.”
In recent months, the district has stepped up its discussion for a number of reasons: enrollment trends, the condition of facilities and available space, technology needs and college/career readiness.
The Crofton district finds itself in an enrollment upswing, growing from 307 students in K-12 during 2017-18 to 334 students in 2020-21, he added. The district has a valuation of nearly $598 million, with the Lewis and Clark Lake area providing a large boost in the figure.
While a final date hasn’t been chosen, the board has considered a February school bond election.
During the meeting, school board member Roger Lange spoke of the many mandates facing local school districts while pursuing the goal of educating the students.
“We want them to go out and be better citizens and maybe come back (to Crofton),” he said.
Craig Marsh described his family’s decision to return to northeast Nebraska and the benefits of promoting top-notch facilities to continue the excellence in small town schools.
“We need to get behind this and push toward the end goal,” he said.
