Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Jonathan Thorson, 33, Mission Hill, was arrested Friday on a probation hold and on two warrants for violation of terms and conditions.
• Damon Sisk Jr., 20, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant.
• Mary Green, 54, Yankton, was arrested Friday for simple assault (domestic).
• Ray Jackson, 39, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license.
• Nicholas Aungie Jr., 31, Wagner, was arrested Saturday on warrants for failure to appear and breach of conditions without order.
• Allen Hauck, 58, Tyndall, was booked Saturday on a facility hold for the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.
• Xavier Gainsforth, 27, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.
• Aaron Taylor, 20, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault (domestic).
• Joshua Hackney, 45, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for unauthorized possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Todd Schnider, 57, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence, lane driving and a seatbelt use violation.
• Harold Critchfield Jr., 74, Tyndall, was arrested Monday for lane driving, a seatbelt use violation and driving under the influence.
• William Hubbell, 28, Clarinda, Iowa, was arrested Monday for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Roselyn Flood, 31, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Devonna Picotte, 44, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for breach of conditions.
