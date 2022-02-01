Scotland Grocery Placed On The Market

A Wagner grocer has made two major announcements regarding his chain of businesses in the past week, one a decision to sell and the other one a completed purchase.
Last week, R.F. Buche announced his company, G.F. Buche Company, was putting the CashSmart grocery in Scotland up for sale.
On Tuesday, he announced the company had bought the Al’s Oasis business in the Chamberlain area on the Missouri River.
The two decisions were announced in separate press releases and were not necessarily linked. However, Buche told the Press & Dakotan on Sunday he was looking at other ventures.
“We have opportunities that we are perusing,” he said in an email to the newspaper.
In the first press release, Buche announced the decision to sell the Scotland store.
“GF Buche Co. has proudly served the community of Scotland for a number of years. President RF Buche recently announced they are placing their Scotland CashSmart grocery store on the market for potential buyers,” the press release said.
Buche emphasized the Scotland store remains in operation under his ownership at the present time.
“(It) has not been sold and, because it just came up for sale, we are not in active talks with anyone today,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “We are planning to sell the store and will operate as normal until that time.”
Buche said his decision reflected his current business model and opened the door for new ownership in Scotland.
“As a fourth-generation grocer, I had the opportunity to earn my way into eventually owning my own stores,” Buche said. “As our company continues to expand and diversify in other areas of the state and beyond, I really want to give someone else the same opportunity as I received. There is growth and opportunity for the Scotland store, as well as a new owner.”
The purchase opportunity will include the building, all the refrigeration, potential storage and lease space, equipment and inventory, he said.
“This is a 100% turnkey, affordable and profitable business for the right person. It is my plan to help facilitate the transition and work with the new ownership to make sure our friends in Scotland and the surrounding areas are well-served,” he said.
“We have a great relationship with our customers and the members of the Scotland community, and that is not going to change.”
Buche emphasized the store operations at CashSmart will remain uninterrupted as the company considers prospective buyers.
“All CashSmart team members (employees) will continue employment, and it is my hope that any of these great individuals who wants to stay for the new owner will continue to work at the store in the future,” he said. “Those that don’t will be offered a position in one of our other stores.”
The G.F. Buche Company operates grocery and/or convenience stores in Wagner, Gregory, Mission, Sisseton, Oacoma, Pine Ridge, Lake Andes, White River, Wanblee and Winner. Now, the company has added Al’s Oasis to the list.
Buche’s decision to sell the Scotland market reflected the latest development among area small towns seeking to keep their only grocery. With a local store, residents would need to drive at least 10 miles to the next store. That could prove different for the elderly, handicapped, low-income persons and those without transportation.
Buche purchased the Tripp, Tyndall and Scotland grocery stores during the past decade.
In 2013, Buche Foods opened in Tripp as a grocery/convenience store concept. That same year, the company purchased Gemar’s market in Tyndall and re-opened as a Buche Foods.
In 2014, Buche purchased Gemar’s Market in Scotland and re-opened it as a Buche Foods.
In June 2016, Buche sold the Scotland, Tripp and Tyndall locations. In March 2017, those three locations were tuned back over to G.F. Buche Co.
In April 2017, Buche opened the three groceries as a Cost Plus store named CashSmart.
In January 2018, he closed the Tyndall and Tripp locations.
In February 2018, he sold the Tyndall grocery to a group of local investors known as Tyndall Market, Inc. The group later sold the store to Dan Cahoy, who operates groceries in Bonesteel and Lake Andes.
In April 2018, he sold the Tripp store that had been closed for three months. The Tripp Development Corporation had planned to purchase the story and run it as a community-owned business or cooperative. However, Jeff and Natalie Briggs stepped forward to purchase the Tripp store and add it to their Ron’s Market stores in Stickney, Plankinton and White Lake.
Buche told the Press & Dakotan this week that small-town groceries face challenges such as the supply chain, decreasing population and the labor market.
“However, I look at challenges as an opportunity to set ourselves apart from the big box stores and dollar chains,” he said.
