Election And Primary Results
YANKTON COUNTY COMMISSIONER AT LARGE – Republican Primary
PRECINCTS FULLY: 3 / 7 | PARTIALLY: 0 / 7
WANDA HOWEY-FOX
Republican
32%
676 Votes
WARD YOUNGBLOM
Republican
27%
568 Votes
DON KETTERING
Republican
42%
890 Votes
TOTAL VOTES
2,134
YANKTON CITY COMMISSIONER
PRECINCTS FULLY: 3 / 7 | PARTIALLY: 0 / 7
STEPHANIE MOSER
Non-Partisan
28%
1,186 Votes
TIMOTHY SEAN WAMBLE
Non-Partisan
11%
462
TONY MAIBAUM
Non-Partisan
21%
887 Votes
BEN BRUNICK
Non-Partisan
26%
1,108
BRUCE T VIAU
Non-Partisan
15%
659 Votes
TOTAL VOTES
4,302
