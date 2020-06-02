Election And Primary Results
Election And Primary Results

YANKTON COUNTY COMMISSIONER AT LARGE – Republican Primary

PRECINCTS FULLY: 3 / 7 | PARTIALLY: 0 / 7

WANDA HOWEY-FOX

Republican

32%

676 Votes

WARD YOUNGBLOM

Republican

27%

568 Votes

DON KETTERING

Republican

42%

890 Votes

TOTAL VOTES

2,134

YANKTON CITY COMMISSIONER

PRECINCTS FULLY: 3 / 7 | PARTIALLY: 0 / 7

STEPHANIE MOSER

Non-Partisan

28%

1,186 Votes

TIMOTHY SEAN WAMBLE

Non-Partisan

11%

462

TONY MAIBAUM

Non-Partisan

21%

887 Votes

BEN BRUNICK

Non-Partisan

26%

1,108

BRUCE T VIAU

Non-Partisan

15%

659 Votes

TOTAL VOTES

4,302

