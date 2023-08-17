Jackley

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley holds a news conference Thursday in Pierre. 

 Courtesy of Dakota Scout

State Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, will make $2,400 monthly payments over a span of 20 to 30 years to repay state government, with interest, for pandemic relief money she accepted in alleged violation of state law.

Attorney General Marty Jackley announced details of the agreement Thursday at a press conference in Pierre. At about the same time, Castleberry announced her resignation from the Legislature in an email to the media.

