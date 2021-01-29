Mackenzie Gale is being honored as the Human Services Center Employee of the Month for January.
Gale is a Mental Health Associate at HSC working in Cedar 2. C2 is an Intensive Treatment Unit for high risk patients. She’s also certified by the Crisis Prevention Institute as a Nonviolent Crisis Intervention Instructor, to provide training to other HSC teammates.
Mack, as she’s nicknamed, was nominated by several co-workers. One nomination says she’s always willing to “step up to the plate in any scenario/situation that arises on the unit.” Another wrote “I feel safer knowing she is on the unit.” A third co-worker says she’s an asset to both C2 and the hospital.
Mackenzie’s favorite parts of the job include both her teammates and the patients.
“The strong bonds that I’ve formed with my co-workers over the years,” she says, and “Seeing a patient who is struggling with their mental health when they admit to the hospital and seeing hospitalization assist them in getting better.”
Gale is also going to school part-time to become a Registered Nurse.
When she started at HSC she expected to work there for a year, but four years later she’s still there, saying “I really like what I do!”
Congratulations to Mackenzie Gale, HSC’s Employee of the Month for January 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.