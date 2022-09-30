PIERRE — With the Oct. 14, application deadline just a few weeks away, college or university students interested in serving as interns for the 2023 legislative session are encouraged to complete the online application for one of the 22 open positions.

Students from all majors and in any year of college may apply. Interns are needed to serve both parties, and work with the legislative leadership, assist lawmakers with constituent services and other legislative tasks, and participate when needed in committee meetings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.