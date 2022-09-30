PIERRE — With the Oct. 14, application deadline just a few weeks away, college or university students interested in serving as interns for the 2023 legislative session are encouraged to complete the online application for one of the 22 open positions.
Students from all majors and in any year of college may apply. Interns are needed to serve both parties, and work with the legislative leadership, assist lawmakers with constituent services and other legislative tasks, and participate when needed in committee meetings.
Information on the internship program, including the application, is available on the LRC website (https://sdlegislature.gov/Students/Intern). To complete the application, the student must sign up for a free MyLRC+ account. In addition to the completed application form, students must submit an unofficial copy of their college transcript, and two letters of recommendation. References should submit letters of recommendation on the applicant’s behalf directly to the LRC by mail or email as soon as possible.
Legislative interns will receive $4,875 in compensation for their services and may also receive college credits for their internship.
The 98th South Dakota Legislative Session runs from Jan. 10-March 27, 2023, with a recess from March 10-26.
Interested students can contact the Intern Coordinator, Legislative Research Council, 500 East Capitol, Pierre, SD 57501; email InternProgram@sdlegislature.gov; or call 605-773-3251.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.